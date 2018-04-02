Man who fell off yacht near Monument Island was struck by propellers, FWC says

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a man on a yacht named "Miami Vice" fell overboard near Monument Island, authorities said.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed Monday that the police department is assisting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with its investigation.

FWC spokesman Rob Klepper said in an email that remains were found after the incident and FWC officers and dive team members are continuing to search the area.

The victim was identified as Raul Menendez, 25, of Hialeah, who was on a 91-foot charter yacht with six other passengers and two crew members.

Klepper said preliminary information indicates that Menendez was struck by the vessel's propellers.

"We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the victim's family," Klepper said.

The operator of the yacht was identified as Mauricio Alvarez, 20.

Authorities have not said how Menendez fell off the yacht or whether he jumped off, but said the incident happened just before 4:45 p.m. Sunday while the yacht was near Monument Island, just off Miami Beach.

"The police just came very fast and everybody thought that something happened," witness Adi Shlabok said Sunday.

No collision and no other vessel was involved.

Authorities said investigators are speaking with the yacht's passengers and crew to figure out what happened.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized the boat and towed it to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Miami Beach.

