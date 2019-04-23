Man, woman carjacked outside Walgreens in Miami Beach

A man and woman were carjacked early Tuesday outside a Walgreens on Collins Avenue near 67th Street in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in Miami Beach are searching for three people who carjacked a man and woman in a Walgreens parking lot.

The armed carjacking happened outside the store on Collins Avenue near 67th Street shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A Walgreens cashier told Local 10 News the victims came in to buy ice cream and were carjacked as they left.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the couple were sitting in a convertible BMW when three armed men approached them. Rodriguez said the men ordered the victims out of the car.

The man was punched by one of the carjackers before they took off in the stolen car.

No serious injuries were reported.

Rodriguez said officers spotted the stolen car near Alton Road and 50th Street and followed it into the city of Miami. They lost sight of it off Interstate 95 between Northwest 79th and 109th streets.

