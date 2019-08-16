Man, woman work together to rob tourist in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are searching for a man and a woman who they said worked together to rob a tourist earlier this week.

The robbery was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the victim, who is visiting from Poland, was on the way back to the apartment building where she's staying when a man approached her from behind and knocked her to the ground.

Rodriguez said the man's accomplice acted as a lookout as the man struck the victim several times before taking off with her cellphone, ID and $20 in cash.

Anyone with information about the duo's identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

