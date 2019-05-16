Memphis rapper Key Glock arrested in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Officers arrested a 21-year-old rapper from Memphis, who was carrying $13,000 in cash, Monday night in South Beach. He was in a car with weapons, marijuana and codeine, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Markeyvius Cathey, better known as Key Glock, appeared in Miami-Dade County Court Tuesday to face three felony charges related to marijuana and a handgun. Officers reported counting the cash in front of him and placing it with his possessions at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The rapper, who The Fader refferred to as Memphis' "best new lyricist" last year, was a passenger on a gray 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe. He was on Ocean Drive and Ninth Street when police officers noticed him and his friends who were in town for the Rolling Loud Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

Officers on bike patrol say they noticed the driver, Desmond Collins, was not wearing a seatbelt, and Cathey was smoking a joint. After officers searched the car, the rapper told officers the gray backpack in the car was his, according to the arrest report.

Inside Cathey's backpack, officers reported finding a plastic bag with 21 grams of marijuana and a joint that was labeled "Lil Durk Packwoods."

In the front center console, officers said they found a bottle of liquid hydrochloride and codeine phosphate syrup, which is used to make a highly addictive drink known as "Sizzurp" or "Purple Drank."Officers arrested Collins for possession of a controlled substance.

Aside from Collins, officers said the rapper was with Patrick Payne, who was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon, Marcus Thomas, who was arrested for open carrying of a firearm, and Sayvon Cowans, who was arrested for unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.

Prosecutors charged Cathey with possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, unlicensed possession of over 20 grams of cannabis while armed and carrying a concealed weapon. Officers impounded the firearms and the narcotics and Tremont Towing impounded the car.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.