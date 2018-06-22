Miami beach broker found guilty of extorting rival realtors

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach broker was found guilty Friday of extortion against fellow real estate agents.

The Miami Herald reports the jury rendered its guilty verdict against Kevin Tomlinson after the week-long trial.

More News Headlines

Tomlinson filed a complaint with the Miami Association of Realtors in 2015 against Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber, agents better known as "The Jills." Tomlinson argued the women had been manipulating data on real estate property services to better their performance record.

However, during the trial it was revealed Tomlinson had demanded $250,000 from each of the women, saying he would ruin their career if he wasn't paid.

According to the Herald's report, Hertzberg and Eber admitted they had falsified data, but claimed it was their associate and not themselves who hid properties that had been on the market for longer than six months.

Tomlinson will remain in jail before sentencing later this year.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.