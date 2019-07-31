Miami Beach construction accident leaves wet concrete on vehicles

Miami Beach Police Department

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Southbound lanes of Alton Road were shut down for several hours Wednesday afternoon after a construction accident left wet concrete on several vehicles, Miami Beach police confirmed.

The roadway reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, Alton Road was shut down from Lincoln Road to 16th Street after the incident.

Authorities said concrete was being poured when it spilled over to a Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.

Video taken at the scene shows wet concrete covering several vehicles.

Rodriguez said no one was injured in the accident.

No other details were immediately released.



