Miami Beach lifeguard stand catches fire

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are calling an overnight fire to a Miami Beach lifeguard stand suspicious.

Firefighters were called about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a lifeguard tower that was burning near Collins Avenue and 69th Street. They quickly extinguished the flames.

Although the tower was still standing and the exterior was mostly unscathed, the inside was completely charred.

A crime scene technician could be seen taking pictures of the damage to the deck.

Police are investigating whether the fire was intentionally set.

