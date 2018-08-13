Miami Beach man arrested in death of girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach man is facing a murder charge after his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter was found unresponsive at their home Friday and later died, police said.

Dennys Llopiz told police that the girl slipped and fell on some rocks while fishing under a bridge with her mother the day before. However, the girl's mother told police she had not gone fishing with them.

Police said Llopiz called 911 to report that the child was unresponsive.

The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her grandmother identified her as Skylar Hartley.

Liane Morejon/Courtesy of family Skylar Hartley, 3, was found unresponsive at Dennys Llopiz's Miami Beach apartment. She later died at a hospital.

During an autopsy Saturday, Miami-Dade County chief medical examiner Dr. Emma Lew determined that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma and the manner of death was a homicide.

The girl's large intestines and bowels were bruised, as was the diaphragm, her right lung was bruised and the air sacks inside her lungs were ruptured, the autopsy revealed.

There was also bruising to the girl's forehead, back and buttocks, Lew observed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.