Miami Beach man faces murder charge after wife found dead

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach man was arrested Thursday after his wife was found dead inside their apartment.

Russel Ewing, 53, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

According to a Miami Beach police report, a friend went to the victim's Carlyle Avenue apartment to check on her and noticed a foul smell coming from inside.

"She attempted to knock on the door," Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said. "The male inside slammed the door on her, which is when she then contacted police."

When police arrived, they found Ewing naked and holding a knife. Police said he barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to come out, prompting the SWAT team.

Police said Ewing eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

When police entered the apartment, they found the victim's body "in an advanced state of decomposition" under a blanket on the living room floor.

According to the report, Ewing said he had been arguing with the victim about finances while he was taking kitchen knives from a bag. During the argument, Ewing said, he turned around to say something to her and accidentally stabbed her once in the abdomen.

Ewing told police he was afraid to notify authorities about what he believed had occurred Oct. 20.

