Miami Beach officer hurt after breaking up argument, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach police officer was hurt Monday after he broke up an argument between a man and a woman, authorities said.

Ernesto Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the man was extremely intoxicated when officers arrived at the scene of the argument at 7th Street and Collins Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the man, who was not identified, became combative and uncooperative. During a struggle, the officer suffered injury to his hand, Rodriquez said. The injured officer, however, was able to put the man in handcuffs, Rodriquez said.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment. Rodriquez said the man, who had fought with a group of men before officers arrived, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution.

