Miami Beach police arrest 'well known' Ocean Drive drug dealer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police arrested a man this morning who they claim is "well known" as an Ocean Drive drug dealer.

Albert Cole, 48, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school.

A Miami Beach SWAT team, along with Strategic Investigation Squad detectives executed a search warrant at Cole's apartment on Euclid Avenue and found drugs and $33,207 in U.S. currency inside. Cole was arrested without incident.

Police impounded 226.6 grams of cocaine during the search.

The arrest came after multiple drug transactions were made with Cole over the course of two weeks with undercover detectives posing as buyers.

During one of the deals, Cole communicated with the detectives within 325 feet of Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center on Washington Avenue.

