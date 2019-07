Miami Beach Police Department

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The Miami Beach Police Department is being evacuated as a precaution because of a bomb scare.

Police said a bomb detection K9 officer alerted them to an area of police headquarters on Washington Avenue.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's bomb squad was called to assist.

Police said there will be no disruption to emergency services.



