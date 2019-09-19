Miami Beach police detain man possibly involved in attack on woman

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police have detained a man who possibly was involved in an attack on a 68-year-old woman.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday inside the elevator of a condominium building at 4747 Collins Ave. after the victim had just returned home from a morning jog.

"As she entered her building a male subject followed shortly after," Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. "He entered the elevator with the victim and then began attacking her. He made attempts to raise her skirt and shirt while the victim fought him off."

Rodriguez said the elevator doors opened to the fourth floor during the attack, allowing the victim to escape. The man stayed in the elevator.

"He is seen in surveillance video exiting onto the third floor where he is walking in the hallway," Rodriguez said. "He begins to wipe the elevator button with his shirt and then proceeds to conceal his face with a secondary shirt he had around his neck."

Surveillance video shows the man walking out of the elevator on the first floor and running out through the front door.

"Thankfully she was not injured; however, we don't know if the next victim would be so lucky," Rodriguez said.

Just over 24 hours later, police were spotted taking a man into custody who looks similar to the man in the surveillance video. It also appears that he was wearing the same sneakers as Wednesday's attacker.

Police have not yet confirmed whether that man is indeed connected to Wednesday's attack.

