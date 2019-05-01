Miami Beach police investigate homicide at apartment building

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building.

Detective Shantell Mitchell, of the Miami Beach Police Department, confirmed officers were called to the apartment around 6 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a foul odor coming from one of the units at the Tribeca apartments in the 1500 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police said the body of an elderly person was then discovered inside the unit.

Sky 10 was about the scene Wednesday morning as Miami Beach police CSI technicians gathered clues on what could be a murder that happened days ago based on the decomposition odor.

The victim's identity and the cause of death have not yet been released.

Mitchell said detectives are working with the medical examiner and Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office in the investigation.

