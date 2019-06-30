Miami Beach police looking for missing teen girl

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who they believe is an endangered runaway.

Shavonnah Laneek Jackson was last seen on June 27 when she was at a medical appointment.

Police have released no other information but urge anyone with information to call 305-673-7901.

