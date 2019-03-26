Miami Beach police officer injured, another driver killed in crash during chase

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A Miami Beach police officer was injured in a crash while pursuing a stolen BMW, police said.

The crash, which occurred shortly before midnight Monday at 76th Street and Byron Avenue, sent the officer to a hospital and left another driver dead.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said a blue BMW was reported stolen just after 11 p.m. from the area of 74th Street and Collins Avenue while the owner was inside a store.

An officer spotted the stolen car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused and kept traveling east along 76th Street, Rodriguez said.

During the pursuit, the officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The woman driving that vehicle was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she later died, Rodriguez said.

The stolen car was later spotted by other officers and followed into Surfside, where the BMW rammed into two police cruisers and sped away.

It was eventually found abandoned along the beach walk near 53rd Street, Rodriguez said.

The officer who was injured in the crash was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for a head injury. Rodriguez said the officer was in stable condition.

Police are searching for the driver who got away. Rodriguez said he was last seen wearing a white hat, white shirt and khaki shorts.

