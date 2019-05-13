Miami Beach police release surveillance video of suspect sought in rapper's killing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police released surveillance video Monday that they said shows the person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper AAB Hellabandz.

AAB Hellabandz, whose real name is Ameer Golston, and another man were shot around 2:45 a.m. Saturday outside the Cameo nightclub in the 200 block of Espanola Way. Golston, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the second victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police are not identifying the man for investigative reasons.

Miami Beach police said the gunman was captured on surveillance video as he fired his gun, shooting the rapper several times.

Police said the gunman then ran west on Espanola Way and crossed Washington Avenue.

"I'm walking by, seeing a body in the middle of the street. I think it's kind of crazy on Miami Beach," one tourist, Antwaun Starks, said.

The gunman was described by police as a black man between the ages of 25 and 35. He is 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between 180-200 pounds.

Police said the gunman had a short, cropped-style haircut and was wearing a dark T-shirt with "DG" letters on the front. He was also wearing a chain, light-colored pants and white Nike sneakers.

Police believe the gunman and people he was with at the time fled the scene in three vehicles.

Police said someone in one of the cars was seen carrying a gun as they sped away from officers.

While police pursued one of the vehicles, two Miami Beach patrol cars were involved in a crash near 91st Street and Harding Avenue. The officers suffered only minor injuries.

A vehicle possibly linked to the double shooting was located nearby. During a pursuit, an officer witnessed someone inside a second vehicle display a gun, but the driver got away.

Police said the gunman is considered armed and dangerous.

While no arrests have been made, detectives in Miami Beach are working with local, out-of-state and federal partners to determine whether Goldston had any enemies.

"We do know the victim in this case was wanted out of Atlanta PD, actually. He had an active warrant for attempted murder (and) armed robbery. So again, we're working with these outside agencies to piece everything together," Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



