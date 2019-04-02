Miami Beach swastika suspect now faces hate crime charge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A homeless man accused of leaving swastikas throughout Miami Beach is now facing a hate crime charge in connection with the incidents, prosecutors announced Tuesday in court.

Sean Kenna, 45, was initially charged with seven felony counts of criminal mischief.

Police said Kenna has been spreading hate in Miami Beach since February, drawing swastikas at six different locations.

Detectives said they have evidence linking Kenna to these incidents:

Feb. 9: A swastika drawn at the gate of a house in the 200 block of West 35th Street. The damage was estimated at $50.

Feb. 11: A swastika drawn and "death" written on a mailbox at 445 W. 40th St. The damage was estimated at $20.

March 2: A swastika and a devil drawn and "death" written on an electrical box in the 2900 block of Flamingo Drive. The damage was estimated at $200.

March 6: A swastika drawn and "death" written on a CitiBike pay machine at 4000 Chase Ave. The damage was estimated at $50.

March 6: A swastika drawn and "kill the Jews" written on a pedestrian sign in the 5300 block of the Miami Beach Boardwalk. The damage was estimated at $100.

March 16: A swastika drawn and "death" written on an electrical box at 5500 Collins Ave. The damage was estimated at $50.

March 19: A devil drawn on an electrical box in the 2900 block of Flamingo Drive. The damage was estimated at $100.

A Miami-Dade County judge previously ordered Kenna to stay away from 30th to 63rd streets from the Atlantic Ocean to Biscayne Bay. The area is predominantly Jewish.



