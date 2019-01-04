Minibus driver cited in crash that killed scooter driver in Miami Beach

A scooter and a bus collided Thursday on Alton Road in South Beach. Photo courtesy of Angel Sierra - Local 10 News Viewer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The driver of a minibus that fatally struck a woman on scooter Thursday in Miami Beach was cited for improper passing, Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez confirmed Friday.

While it's not a criminal violation, Rodriguez said the driver, Rolando Prestan, 54, will have to appear in court for the citation.

Police said the victim, Angela Daniela Polanco, 33, was riding the scooter when she was hit by the minibus on Alton Road, between 16th Street and Lincoln Road.

Polanco's purple and black helmet was seen on the roadway after the crash.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Jorge Linares said paramedics took Polanco to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

