A stretch of Pine Tree Drive was closed after a fatal motorcycle crash.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Miami Beach.

The fatal crash occurred Thursday morning on Pine Tree Drive near 46th Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp in a driveway. A trail of blood could also be seen on the ground.

Police closed a stretch of Pine Tree Drive between 42nd and 47th streets during the investigation.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.