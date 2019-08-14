Motorcyclist dies after collision with trolley in Miami Beach

A motorcycle collided with a trolley on Indian Creek Drive at 65th Street in Miami Beach. The motorcyclist later died.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a trolley in Miami Beach.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at 65th Street and Indian Creek Drive.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said it appeared the motorcycle was traveling north on Indian Creek Drive when it collided with a southbound trolley that was making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.



