Multimillion dollar mansion catches fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A multimillion dollar mansion caught fire late Friday in Miami Beach, officials said.

Firefighters with the Miami Beach Fire Department responded to a report of a fire about 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Bay Avenue. A fireboat from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assisted in battling the blaze.

Before the fire, the single-family home was on the market for $15 million. With more than 6,000 square feet of space, the mansion had six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

