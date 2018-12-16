New York man shot in Miami Beach after attacking woman, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A New York man was shot Saturday after police said he attacked a woman in front of her boyfriend and his young child along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, police said.

Mamadou Bah, 26, of Brooklyn, faces a charge of battery.

According to the arrest report, Bah had been fighting with a group of unknown men in the 1000 block of Ocean Drive just before 7 p.m. when the couple, along with the 8-month-old child, passed by. The victim's boyfriend began recording Bah on his mobile phone, causing Bah to become irate and confront the couple, the report said.

Bah then struck the victim with his fists, the report said. The couple tried to retreat, but when Bah continue to lunge at them, the boyfriend pulled out a gun and fired three times, striking Bah in the left arm, the report said.

Paramedics transported Bah to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The boyfriend stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators, the report said.

Police said investigators determined that Bah was the aggressor and the man was defending his girlfriend and his child.

The shooting caused part of Ocean Drive to be shut down for several hours late Saturday as police investigated.

Cellphone video shows a man on his knees in the street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that they saw men arguing before they heard the gunshots.

"I heard three shots and when I looked out the window I saw two people and one guy surrendering like on his knees with his hands up in the street," one witness said.

