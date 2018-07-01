Small seaplane crashes in water near PortMiami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A small seaplane crashed in the waters near PortMiami's cruise ship terminal Saturday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash just before noon between the coasts of Dodge and Watson islands. A good Samaritan on a passing boat helped the pilot from the water.

The pilot, who had non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers searched the water and determined that the pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

The U.S. Coast Guard, and the Miami Beach Police Department's marine unit also responded to the crash.

A photo from the scene shows the seaplane flipped over and floating in the water near Miami.

