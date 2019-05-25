South Beach changes traffic pattern during hot Memorial Day weekend

Drivers blasting loud music along Ocean Drive could be arrested if they refuse to turn down the volume.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - It's going to be hot and sunny this Memorial Day weekend in South Beach, and authorities say they are ready for the large crowds.

The Miami Beach Police Department is relying on license plate readers at both the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways. Officers will reduce eastbound traffic on MacArthur to one lane and on Julia Tuttle to two lanes.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the department, said they will have officers in every intersection. Terrace Brooks said she was feeling safe while walking on Ocean Drive, which will remain closed to vehicular traffic until Tuesday morning.

"It is cool! For real," Brooks said. "We are out having fun."

From Fifth to 16th streets, officers will only allow northbound traffic on Collins Avenue and southbound traffic on Washington Avenue.

The South of Fifth Neighborhood Association now has area Capt. Mimi Pfrogner to discuss community issues. And aside from hiring more police officers, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber will also have more code enforcement officers to crack down on unauthorized events.

The city also has a team of Goodwill Ambassadors, who are wearing bright green T-shirts, and a kid zone at Lummus Park on Ocean Drive. Officials are asking drivers to use the city's free app to find available parking and to use the free trolleys and the 24-hour Citi Bike service.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.