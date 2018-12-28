Pleasure P arrested after night of drinking to celebrate birthday, Miami Beach police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - R&B singer Pleasure P, who is also a star on VH1's "Love and Hip Hop Miami," was arrested early Friday morning after a night of drinking to celebrate his 34th birthday, Miami Beach police said.

According to an arrest report, an officer in a marked police car was heading west on the MacArthur Causeway, approaching Bridge Road, when he saw an SUV and sedan traveling at 65 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Police said the SUV began to accelerate and weaved through lanes, eventually topping 100 mph in a now 45 mph zone.

Authorities said the SUV nearly crashed into another vehicle upon approaching Fountain Street, at which point the officer activated his patrol car's emergency light and sirens.

According to the arrest report, Pleasure P, whose real name is Marcus Ramone Cooper, pulled over his SUV just east of Jungle Island.

The officer ordered the singer out of the SUV due to the illegal window tint, the arrest report stated.

The officer wrote in the report that he ordered Cooper to place his hands behind his back, but Cooper began to hesitate and failed to give the officer his arm.

Police said Cooper then identified himself as Pleasure P, of the R&B music group Pretty Ricky.

According to the arrest report, Cooper tensed up as the officer was trying to place him into the back of the patrol car and backup was called before Cooper finally complied with the officers' orders.

Police said Cooper reeked of alcohol to the point where the arresting officer had to lower the windows to eliminate the odor while driving Cooper to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Authorities said Cooper was asked to submit to a series of field sobriety tests because of his slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, and his admission of drinking a few alcoholic beverages to celebrate his birthday.

But police said Cooper refused and told officers that he wanted his lawyer, wanted to speak to a supervisor, and wanted to call NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Flo Rida.

Cooper instead was taken to jail on charges of resisting an officer without violence, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

He has since been released from jail.



