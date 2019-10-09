Police identify man believed to be responsible for fatal shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in Miami Beach are looking for a man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting that happened last weekend.

Authorities are searching for 33-year-old Keith Brown.

"This is a very dangerous man that needs to be taken off the streets," said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Gunshots were heard early Sunday morning in Miami Beach.

A woman was left dead on the sidewalk, near Collins Avenue and 10th Street.

"Officers, within seconds, were in the area," Rodriguez said. "We've had quite the investigation so far this week."

Police have identified the woman as 32-year-old Latoya Wiggins, someone they are familiar with from other investigations.

"This woman was a participant, a cooperative witness, in an open but separate human trafficking case," Rodriguez said.

Witnesses said they saw Wiggins arguing with a man moments before the shooting.

New surveillance video released by police shows Brown running down the street after the shooting, in the direction of where police said he dumped the gun.

"The same morning (of the shooting) we were able to recover the firearm used in the investigation," Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Brown's location is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

