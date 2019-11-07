Police respond to call of shots fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in Miami Beach have someone detained after responding to a call of shots fired.

Authorities responded to the area of 41st Street and Chase Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Miami Beach police, one person has been detained and there are no reported victims.

Police also said a firearm was recovered.

Traffic in the area of 41st Street between Prairie and Meridian avenues is being restricted during the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.