Miami Beach

Police respond to call of shots fired in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police recover firearm, detain one person after report of gunfire

By David Dwork - Digital Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in Miami Beach have someone detained after responding to a call of shots fired. 

Authorities responded to the area of 41st Street and Chase Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Miami Beach police, one person has been detained and there are no reported victims. 

Police also said a firearm was recovered. 

Traffic in the area of 41st Street between Prairie and Meridian avenues is being restricted during the investigation. 

