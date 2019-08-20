Police seek to identify woman with possible information about fatal hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are seeking to identify a woman who they believe might have information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier this month.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 10 on the MacArthur Causeway.

"A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed attempted to bypass traffic as all the lanes were occupied," Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said after the incident. "The driver went on to the shoulder and bicycle lane of the causeway, where they unfortunately struck and killed a cyclist."

Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday that city surveillance cameras at 15th Street and Collins Avenue captured the woman walking with a man just after 8 p.m. Aug. 9.

He said the duo were then captured on camera just after 1 a.m. Aug. 10 returning to a parking garage where the vehicle involved in the fatal crash was parked.

"The man we have already identified," Rodriguez said. "We are looking to identify this woman, who we believe may have information into this deadly hit-and-run."

Rodriguez said police have already found the silver Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Authorities have not released the suspected driver's identity.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity or the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Authorities have still not publicly identified the victim, as they are working on notifying his next of kin.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.