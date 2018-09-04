Priests caught having afternoon sex in car in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Two men who identified themselves as priests were arrested Monday afternoon after police said they were caught having oral sex in a parked car in South Beach.

Diego Berrio, 39, and Edwin Giraldo Cortez, 30, face a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. Cortez faces an additional charge indecent exposure.

According to the arrest report, an officer on patrol found Berrio and Cortez having sex in a black Volkswagen in the 1300 block of Ocean Drive around 3:30 p.m. The officer noted in the report that the men were in full view of pedestrians because the car's windows were not tinted.

Both men gave their home address as Mission of San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Berrio is listed as a priest on the Mission of San Juan Diego's website.

The rental car was still parked on Ocean Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Across from the car is a park and a playground.

A call seeking comment from the Archdiocese of Chicago was not immediately returned.

Berrio is currently being held on $250 bond at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Cortez is being held on $1,500 bond in the same facility.

The car (right) was parked next to a park and playground along Ocean Drive.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.