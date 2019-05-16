Rainy weather causes flooding issues throughout Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Rainy weather along Miami Beach caused some flooding in certain areas.

Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney was in the area Thursday afternoon and saw a lot of surface street flooding, but for the most part, the water appeared to be receding quickly.

Still, it caused some dangerous conditions for those driving through the pockets of flooding on several roads, including Alton Road.

Forney said he saw some vehicles driving very fast at times, splashing the water, while other drivers appeared to be more cautious.

"It is crazy," Gadi Goldhirsh said. "When it started, I thought it was going to be for 10 minutes, 15 minutes, like always, you know? It kept going, it kept going. And people keep driving like crazy."

Some vehicles seemed to have sustained water damage due to the flooding and some businesses were inundated with water.

For the most part, however, we have not received reports of any major damage caused by flooding.

"I expect that every time it rains, it's a headache. That and the traffic are, you know, on the not as good list, but the good list is still really long. Most of the time, it's gorgeous here," Miami Beach resident Lorelei Wagner said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.