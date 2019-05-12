Rapper AAB Hellabandz killed outside South Beach nightclub

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Chicago rapper AAB Hellabandz was shot and killed outside a South Beach nightclub early Saturday, authorities confirmed Sunday.

AAB Hellabandz, whose real name is Ameer Golston, and another man were shot around 2:45 a.m. Saturday outside the Cameo nightclub in the 200 block of Espanola Way. Golston, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this year, Golston made headlines in the entertainment press after briefly dating reality star Blac Chyna.

Paramedics rushed the second victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Police are not identifying the man for investigative reasons.

Detectives are now searching for the gunman and suspects are believed to have taken off in three separate vehicles.

Police said someone in one of the cars was seen carrying a gun as they sped away from officers.

While police pursued one of the vehicles, two Miami Beach patrol cars were involved in a crash near 91st Street and Harding Avenue. The officers suffered only minor injuries.

An officer heard the shots and rushed to the scene. A vehicle possibly linked to the double shooting was located nearby, while a second vehicle was driven away. During a pursuit, an officer witnessed someone inside that second vehicle display a gun, but the driver got away.

No arrests have been made. The Miami Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

