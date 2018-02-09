Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting near South Beach karaoke bar

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting near a popular karaoke bar in South Beach, authorities said.

Miami Beach police said Tyrone Jackson was found Friday in the city of Miami.

Jackson and Jeremiah Dorvilus face first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Kamil Patel.

Police said Patel, 29, and a friend were walking in an alley near the Kill Your Idol karaoke bar Jan. 25 when a gunman got out of the passenger side of a Honda Accord and killed Patel.

Police said Dorvilus was the driver of the car used during the crime.

Katy Park, who witnessed the shooting, told Local 10 News that Patel was killed just hours after picking her up from the airport.

"He literally saved my life," Park said. "He, without hesitation, pushed me behind him and moved in front of me, and his last words were -- still trying to protect me -- 'Katy, keep walking.'"

According to an arrest report, a man who claimed to be in the car with Dorvilus and Jackson at the time of the shooting said he was picked up in Miami's Overtown neighborhood and rode with the suspects to Miami Beach.

Patel had recently moved to South Florida from Dallas for a new job with Prada at the Bal Harbour Shops.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.