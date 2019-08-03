Sewer leak pollutes areas of South Beach, city warns

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A no-swim advisory remains in effect Saturday in areas of Miami Beach after a sewer pipe leak Wednesday.

Authorities are asking swimmers to avoid the areas of First Street through Fifth Street and the area of Biscayne Bay from South Pointe Drive to 14th Street.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are high levels of fecal bacteria in the area.

City officials said a contractor working for a private utility damaged the city’s sewer main at Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue on Wednesday -- causing the release of the wastewater that has polluted the beach.

Authorities said they will continue to collect samples to update swimmers on the status of the beach water quality.

There were also signs of wastewater pollution at Crandon Park -South, Haulover Beach, North Shore Ocean Terrace, Virginia Beach and Collins Park at 21st Street.

