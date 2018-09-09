Shark comes close to shore in South Beach, sending swimmers running

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Beachgoers spotted at least one shark swimming close to the shore, briefly causing a stir in South Beach Sunday morning.

The shark was spotted just before 11:30 a.m. near the beach between Seventh and Eighth streets.

“We were just, like, standing in the water and there was, like, a shark that came and swam up behind us. It looked like maybe it was chasing a fish or something,” Emily Jackman said. "It freaked me out. I didn't know what to do. We just like ran right out."

Jackman said a huge crowd rushed to the shoreline to warn swimmers.

"They were like, ‘There’s a shark in the water! There’s a shark in the water!’"

Tourist Brian Heise said his girlfriend was "kinda freaked out" after she saw some sharks close to the shore.

"For me personally, I’m not too afraid of it, but because of her, I’ll probably stay out of the water,” Heise said.

Despite her close encounter with a shark, Jackman said it wouldn't keep her out of the water.

“Maybe in like an hour, I’ll go back in,” Jackman said.

