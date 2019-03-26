Miami Beach

Shots fired at pickup truck on Julia Tuttle Causeway

Nobody hurt in shooting along causeway, police say

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating Monday after a passenger in a car shot at another motorist along the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the victims photographed someone throwing trash out a window before their pickup truck reached the causeway about 3 p.m. Once on the causeway, a passenger in that car fired three shots at the victims' truck, striking it once. 

More Crime Headlines

Rodriguez said the victims were not injured. He said the department is not releasing a description of the passenger or his vehicle so as not to compromise the investigation.

Authorities briefly shut down a portion of the causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach, causing traffic delays.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.