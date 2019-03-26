Shots fired at pickup truck on Julia Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating Monday after a passenger in a car shot at another motorist along the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said the victims photographed someone throwing trash out a window before their pickup truck reached the causeway about 3 p.m. Once on the causeway, a passenger in that car fired three shots at the victims' truck, striking it once.

Rodriguez said the victims were not injured. He said the department is not releasing a description of the passenger or his vehicle so as not to compromise the investigation.

Authorities briefly shut down a portion of the causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach, causing traffic delays.

