Sketch released of man who sexually assaulted woman inside Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police released a sketch Tuesday of a man who sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday inside her apartment.

The man was described in a police flyer as a white, possibly Hispanic, man between the ages of 20 and 25. He is between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown bulging eyes with dark circles.

During the attack, he was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and jeans, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday in the area of 83rd Street and Crespi Boulevard.

According to the police report, the victim was sleeping on her sofa when the man broke into her home.

She awoke to the man touching her under her underwear, just above her vagina, authorities said.

Police said the man had his penis exposed and yelled at the victim to, "Look at my (expletive)."

Authorities said the victim yelled at the man to leave, but he refused.

She told detectives that she ran out of her apartment and began screaming for help. She later realized that her attacker had taken her iPhone and $52 in cash, authorities said.

According to the police report, the victim's bedroom window had been closed but was unlocked prior to the attack. Police said the window was open when she returned to the apartment.

Police are passing out fliers of the sketch Tuesday in hopes of finding the man.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.