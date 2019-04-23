Some call for changes after fatal boat crashes near Government Cut

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - After a fatal boat crash over the weekend, there are renewed calls for safety enhancements to the jetty near Government Cut off the coast of Miami Beach.

Late Saturday, three people were killed and another person was injured when their boat slammed into the rocks during high tide.

Eduardo Barreto of Sea Tow Key Biscayne calls it a "high traffic area." It's also the same spot where Marlins ace Jose Fernandez lost his life in a boating crash, along with two other men who were with him. Some now are calling for the addition of lights and other aids to alert boaters.

"It's a risky area and that's happened many times already," Barreto said. "You might be navigating thinking you're far from the rocks but you're not. If you don't have the right equipment, if you're not experienced navigating the area, it's definitely an area you have to be extremely careful."

Saturday's crash killed 56-year-old Christopher Colgan, and his wife 39-year-old Elisaine Colgan of Pompano Beach along with their friend 28-year-old Jennifer Cadavid of Fort Lauderdale.

Cadavid's body washed up on the sand near south Pointe Park early Monday.

The 32-foot boat hit the rocks and flipped over. A fourth passenger, 37-year-old Troy Forte, of Juno Beach, was rescued from the water and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The boat was towed away from the scene of the crash Monday afternoon, but the investigation into what caused the wreck has only just begun.



