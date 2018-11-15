Son of former Presidente Supermarkets owner accused of murder now facing charges

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The son of a Presidente Supermarkets part-owner accused of murder was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach for allegedly helping his father financially while his father was in hiding, authorities said.

Police said Manuel Marin left the country in 2011 shortly after he had his wife's lover killed.

Several law enforcement agencies raided the home of the wealthy businessman Thursday morning.

Yaddiel Marin's sprawling pine tree mansion on Miami Beach was swarmed with officers and crime scene technicians, looking for evidence that he was aiding and abetting his fugitive father.

Authorities said Manuel Marin, 64, conspired to kidnap, torture and murder his wife's secret lover, Camilo Salazar.

A boxing promoter and two mixed martial arts fighters also face charges in the killing.

Police said Manuel Marin fled the country after homicide detectives were zeroing in on him and lived on the lam in Spain for years.

He was captured in April and extradited to South Florida, where he is awaiting trial.

Police said his 32-year-old son was sending him money, and even visited him in Spain.

He now faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

The Miami-Dade County state attorney has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday to shed more light on the alleged murder conspiracy.

