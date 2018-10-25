South Dakota man found asleep in truck with arsenal of guns in Miami Beach, police say

Police say David Goldammer was found asleep in his truck in Miami Beach with an arsenal of guns of ammunition in his possession.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A South Dakota man was arrested early Thursday in Miami Beach after he was found asleep in his truck with the engine on and a trove of loaded guns in his possession, police said.

David Goldammer, 32, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, openly carrying a weapon and driving under the influence.

According to a Miami Beach police arrest affidavit, Goldammer's truck was blocking an alleyway near Ocean Court and 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found Goldammer sitting in the driver's seat with his head slouched over his right shoulder and the engine running.

One of the officers shined a flashlight in Goldammer's face to get his attention and could smell alcohol coming from the truck.

According to the affidavit, when Goldammer was asked what he was doing, he mumbled, "Going right over there."

Officers said they could see two Yuengling beer bottles and two unholstered handguns in the center console.

After Goldammer was ordered out of the truck, officers also found a .357 Magnum revolver holstered in his front waistband.

According to the affidavit, when asked if he was willing to take a field-sobriety test to make sure he was OK to drive, Goldammer answered, "Can't I just get an Uber?"

Police said Goldammer then refused and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

During a search of the truck, police found two more loaded handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a pocketknife with a swastika on it, Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

