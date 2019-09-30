South Florida residents, business owners wary of seasonal King Tide

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Residents across South Florida are preparing for seasonal King Tides to being coming ashore.

Flooding and traffic problems are often the issue when King Tides peak, which happened again Monday.

Business owners have been working diligently to try avoiding flood water seeping into their stores.

It's incredible how quickly the water levels rise once the tides begin rolling in.

At Haulover Marine Center, the day began with things looking normal, but by late morning, during the peak of King Tides, the docks, boat ramp and a large part of the parking lot were flooded.



"I was here for about half an hour and (the water has) basically risen at least another six more yards from the ramp," commuter Robert Kijanka said.

King Tides take place when the orbit and alignment of the sun, earth and moon combine to create unusually high water levels.

"That's very common here towards this time of year," Alfonso Tobenas, V.P. of sales for Atlantic Marine, said.

Despite the knee-deep water levels, boaters told Local 10 News' Madeleine Wright that it's easier launching their vessels in high water.

The King Tide can also damage the vehicles pulling the boat trailers, so caution must be taken.

"It's a lot of water, I'll tell you that much," Tobenas said. "(The salt water) gets underneath the car and it rusts them, so it's not good."

The next King Tide peak is expected late Tuesday morning.

