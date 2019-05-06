Suspect arrested in New York in connection with Miami Beach homicide

Nicholas Brent Gibson, 32, was arrested May 5 in New York City in connection with the killing of Erik B. Stocker, 77, in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A suspect has been arrested in New York days after a 77-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, Erik B. Stocker was killed at least 10 days before his body was found last Tuesday inside his unit at the Tribeca apartments at 1508 Michigan Ave.

Rodriguez said the suspect was quickly identified as Nicholas Brent Gibson, 32, who was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Miami Beach police detectives learned that Gibson had traveled to New York City and alerted the New York Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, Rodriguez said.

He said some Miami Beach detectives also traveled to New York Friday to search for Gibson.

Gibson was taken into custody Sunday in Manhattan by NYPD transit police officers.

Rodriguez said there was a struggle during his arrest and at least one officer was injured.

Gibson will eventually be extradited to Miami to face charges in the killing of Stocker.

Rodriguez said he may also face charges in New York City for assaulting police officers during his arrest and for resisting arrest.

"The MBPD is extremely grateful for the support and assistance provided to us by the U.S. Marshals' Miami and New York offices and the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau, Transit Bureau and Detective Bureau," Rodriguez said in an email. "We are particularly thankful for the effort made by the transit police officers who struggled with this dangerous suspect and took him into custody."

Detectives have not said how Stocker was killed or released a motive for the killing.



