Suspect in fatal South Beach shooting surrenders claiming self defense

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The 32-year-old man who is accused of killing a man in South Beach will spend Thursday night in Miami-Dade County jail.

Miami Beach police officers turned over Alan Michael Alt to Miami-Dade corrections officers at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

"This again is a very dangerous man," said Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department.

Rodriguez said Alt fatally shot a 33-year-old man on Saturday night at the corner of Collins Avenue and 14th Street. Alt surrendered to police officers on Thursday and turned over the firearm.

"What are you doing? This is my corner," Alt said to the victim twice, according to a witness.

The witness said there was a "physical altercation" and didn't see the victim use any weapons, according to the arrest report.

Alt claims the man attacked him from behind, hitting him on the back of the head, making him fall forward onto his hands and beating him. Alt also claims he felt a "sharp object pressing into his back" and felt like the man was trying to take his wallet, according to a police report that included a Wednesday statement from Alt's attorney.

Alt is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

