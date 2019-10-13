Suspect in Miami Beach murder appears before judge

MIAMI - A recently captured murder suspect appeared in a Miami courtroom Saturday morning.

Keith Brown is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Latoya Wiggins in Miami Beach last weekend.

Police say Brown was caught on surveillance video running away from the murder scene immediately following the shooting.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and using a weapon while committing a felony.

According to witnesses, Wiggins was arguing with a man before the shooting.

She was later found dead on the sidewalk. Authorities say she was a cooperative witness in an active, but separate, human trafficking case.

Brown was not granted bail and will remain behind bars.

