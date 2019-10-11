Miami Beach

Suspect in woman's fatal shooting in Miami Beach arrested

Keith Brown accused of killing woman found shot to death on sidewalk

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Miami Beach.

Keith Brown was arrested Friday in Miami-Dade County and was being interviewed by detectives, Miami Beach police said.

Brown is accused of shooting Latoya Wiggins early Sunday near Collins Avenue and 10th Street. The 32-year-old woman was found dead on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said they saw Wiggins arguing with a man moments before the shooting.

Surveillance video shows a man, identified by police as Brown, running down the street after the shooting.

Police later found the gun nearby.
 

