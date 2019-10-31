SWAT officers find body in Miami Beach apartment after negotiating with barricaded subject

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Authorities in Miami Beach have opened a homicide investigation.

According to police, SWAT personnel and hostage negotiators were on scene at 7441 Carlyle Avenue in Miami Beach early Wednesday evening.

This came after police said they received a 911 call from a woman who was concerned she hadn't seen her friend since mid-October. The woman told police she went to her friend's home and the woman's husband slammed the door in her face, prompting her call to authorities.

Upon arrival, police said they made contact with a barricaded subject inside an apartment who was armed with a knife. The man, police said, was naked in bed while holding the knife.

After arranging a peaceful surrender, SWAT officers took the subject into custody without further incident.

Authorities then searched the apartment, discovering a deceased female inside.

The identity of the body will not be released until authorities have notified next of kin.

There has been no updates regarding the barricaded subject and whether any charges are pending.

Police have also not yet confirmed the relationship, if any, between the subject and the deceased woman.

An investigation is ongoing.

