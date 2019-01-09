Teen dies in fall from Miami Beach condominium

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A teenager died after falling from the ninth floor of a high-rise condominium building in Miami Beach, police said.

Samuel Farkas, who would have turned 16 Wednesday, fell off a balcony at the La Costa condominium on Collins Avenue, Miami Beach police said.

According to a police report, Farkas was locked out of his condo unit on the eighth floor, so he went to the condo directly above and tried to climb down to get to No. 801.

"It appears that the deceased lost his grip and fell from the ninth floor unto the mezzanine floor," the report said.

Farkas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police report shows that Farkas lived at the condo with his mother, but it wasn't known whether she was there at the time.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said no other information regarding the death investigation was immediately available.



