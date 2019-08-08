Thief targets tourists in Miami Beach for cellphones, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach robbery detectives are searching for a man who they said snatched cellphones from at least two tourists this week.

The first robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the 46-year-old victim from the Bronx was walking along the 1000 block of Collins Avenue.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, the man approached the victim from behind and snatched her Samsung cellphone from her hand.

The second robbery occurred around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday along 18th Street and Collins Avenue.

Rodriguez said the 35-year-old victim from Ocoee, near Orlando, was also walking when the thief snatched her iPhone from her hand.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



