Thieves steal dump trailer from Miami Beach construction site

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police are searching for two men who stole a dump trailer earlier this month from a construction site.

The theft was reported the morning of July 7 at 3166 North Bay Road.

Police said the thieves, who were in a white Ford work van, opened a gate to get onto the property and stole the $10,000 Big Tex dump trailer.

Surveillance video captured the incident and shows that one of the men appeared to be dressed as a construction worker.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

