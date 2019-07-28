Tree falls on family's moving van in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A tree that a firefighter said appeared to be rotting from termites fell on a moving car with six children inside on Sunday in South Beach.

The tree fell on the moving van on Fifth Street between Euclid and Washington Avenues. The parents of the children said they were on their way to the beach.

Miranda Zerega, 12, said the noise was loud and scary. She was with her siblings, father and her step-mother, Andreina Vegas.

"It was nothing serious, but it was a terrible scare," Vegas said in Spanish, adding that she was glad the tree didn't fall on a pedestrian or a bicyclist.

The windshield was shattered and the hood of the car was damaged. A woman who was in the passenger seat had some shattered glass on her leg.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel did not need to take anyone to the hospital. The tree blocked traffic on Fifth Street for hours.

